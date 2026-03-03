Geopolitical Tensions Shake Global Markets

Asian markets experienced declines early Tuesday as global geopolitical tensions intensified following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, sending energy prices soaring. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell by 1%, driven by a 2.5% drop in Korean shares. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% and S&P 500 e-mini futures decreased 0.2%.

According to Rupal Agarwal, Asia quant strategist at Bernstein in Singapore, the combination of heightened economic policy uncertainty and rising geopolitical risk mirrors the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on Asian markets. Despite initial selloffs, Wall Street markets later stabilized as investors reacted to Middle East tensions spilling over into Lebanon.

With Iran's Revolutionary Guards closing the Strait of Hormuz to marine traffic, oil prices surged, impacting inflation dynamics. Brent crude futures jumped 13% to $82.37 a barrel before settling at $78.07, complicating Federal Reserve inflation control efforts. FedWatch data indicates a 97.5% chance of the central bank holding rates in March, while the U.S. dollar index remains near a six-week high.

(With inputs from agencies.)