Dynasty Politics: Bihar CM's Son Nishant to Enter Political Arena

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is poised to introduce his son Nishant into the political sphere, a move stirring excitement within the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Shrawon Kumar, a senior party leader, announced the impending formal induction, sparking jubilation at the party's headquarters.

This development marks a significant shift for Nitish Kumar, who has historically avoided 'dynasty politics'. Party members and youth have long advocated for Nishant's entry into public life, viewing him as a capable leader who mirrors his father's qualities.

Speculation abounds that Nishant may be nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat, succeeding current party member Harivansh Narayan Singh. As celebrations unfolded, party workers celebrated with traditional Holi festivities, expressing hope for Nishant's promising political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)