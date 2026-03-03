Left Menu

Dynasty Politics: Bihar CM's Son Nishant to Enter Political Arena

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, is set to enter politics, potentially securing a Rajya Sabha seat. The announcement, which ignited celebrations within JD(U), highlights a shift towards generational leadership despite previous aversions to 'dynasty politics'. Nishant, an engineering graduate, is known for his public humility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:55 IST
Dynasty Politics: Bihar CM's Son Nishant to Enter Political Arena
Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is poised to introduce his son Nishant into the political sphere, a move stirring excitement within the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Shrawon Kumar, a senior party leader, announced the impending formal induction, sparking jubilation at the party's headquarters.

This development marks a significant shift for Nitish Kumar, who has historically avoided 'dynasty politics'. Party members and youth have long advocated for Nishant's entry into public life, viewing him as a capable leader who mirrors his father's qualities.

Speculation abounds that Nishant may be nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat, succeeding current party member Harivansh Narayan Singh. As celebrations unfolded, party workers celebrated with traditional Holi festivities, expressing hope for Nishant's promising political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

