Haryana's Financial Crisis: A Looming Fiscal Catastrophe

Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala accuses Haryana's BJP government of financial mismanagement, claiming a 456% increase in state debt over 12 years. Surjewala criticizes cuts to social schemes in the 2026-27 budget, alleging deception in promises like the Lado Lakshmi Scheme. He warns of a looming financial emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:48 IST
On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that Haryana is teetering on the brink of a 'financial emergency.' He cited a staggering 456% surge in state debt over the past 12 years.

Surjewala criticized the BJP government's 2026-27 budget for slashing funds for social security schemes. Major reductions include a nearly 41% cut in the Buzurg Samman Pension scheme, a significant reduction that has left many citizens concerned.

He further called out the government's alleged deception regarding the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, stating that promised funds were not entirely allocated. Additionally, the Congress leader highlighted a high unemployment rate, urging the government to address the 2 lakh unfilled job vacancies as a critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

