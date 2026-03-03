Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress party took a significant step on Tuesday by releasing its first list of candidates for the anticipated Assam Assembly elections, scheduled for April. Among the prominent names, Gaurav Gogoi, the state party chief, will compete for the Jorhat seat.

In an aggressive political maneuver, the opposition Congress announced its candidates before the official declaration of the poll dates. The list includes key figures such as Debabrata Saikia, contesting from Nazira, and former PCC president Ripun Bora from Barchalla.

K C Venugopal from the AICC emphasized the importance of representation, with candidates like Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur and Markline Marak representing Scheduled Tribe interests from Goalpara West. Overall, the party aims to end its political drought in Assam, having been out of power since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)