Left Menu

Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress party announced its initial list of 42 candidates for Assam's upcoming Assembly elections. Highlighted candidates include Gaurav Gogoi for Jorhat and Debabrata Saikia for Nazira. This marks the party's strategic move to regain influence in the state following a hiatus since 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:51 IST
Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party took a significant step on Tuesday by releasing its first list of candidates for the anticipated Assam Assembly elections, scheduled for April. Among the prominent names, Gaurav Gogoi, the state party chief, will compete for the Jorhat seat.

In an aggressive political maneuver, the opposition Congress announced its candidates before the official declaration of the poll dates. The list includes key figures such as Debabrata Saikia, contesting from Nazira, and former PCC president Ripun Bora from Barchalla.

K C Venugopal from the AICC emphasized the importance of representation, with candidates like Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur and Markline Marak representing Scheduled Tribe interests from Goalpara West. Overall, the party aims to end its political drought in Assam, having been out of power since 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

 Global
2
Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

 Global
3
Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

 India
4
Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026