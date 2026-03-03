Left Menu

Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam Debabrata Saikia to contest upcoming state Assembly polls from Nazira seat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:31 IST
Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam Debabrata Saikia to contest upcoming state Assembly polls from Nazira seat.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam Debabrata Saikia to contest upcoming state Assembly polls from Nazira seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMDK leader LK Sudhish.

Party chief Premalatha Vijayakanth will announce candidate for RS polls: DMD...

 India
2
Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

Economic Shockwaves: The U.S. Faces Uncertainty Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

 Global
4
Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

Renuka Singh Thakur's Exit: Impact on India's Test Series Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026