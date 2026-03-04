France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

In a decisive maritime maneuver, French President Emmanuel Macron has directed the country's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, to transition from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean. This move is part of a broader strategic effort to safeguard allied interests amid continued turmoil in the Middle East.

During a televised speech, Macron emphasized that the Charles de Gaulle will be accompanied by its air wing and escorting frigates. He noted the deployment of Rafale fighter jets, as well as air-defense and radar systems, over recent hours. 'We will persist in our support as long as required,' Macron asserted, highlighting France's commitment to regional stability.

This directive follows a recent attack on a British base in Cyprus, a fellow EU nation. In response, Macron has ordered additional defense resources, including the French frigate Languedoc, which is set to reach the Cypriot coast imminently, further bolstering France's prominent military presence in the area.

