Luxury Flight Exodus: Thriving Charter Industry Amid Gulf Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Gulf countries has left tens of thousands of airline passengers stranded, while the wealthy elite are managing to escape by paying substantial amounts for luxury charter flights to Europe through airports unaffected by Iranian drone and missile attacks.

The surge in demand for these flights follows the closure of major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha. Some travelers are making extensive overland journeys to reach safer departure points, drastically increasing the prices for these flights.

Charter flight companies report that costs can now reach up to 200,000 euros due to aircraft shortages and security risks. Many travelers are pooling resources to manage the high expenses amid heightened stress as Muscat airport struggles to accommodate the influx.