U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets
The U.S. military announced a significant operation resulting in the destruction of 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, and nearly 2,000 targets in Iran. This strategic strike was confirmed by Brad Cooper of the U.S. Central Command, emphasizing the cessation of Iranian naval activities in key Gulf waters.
The U.S. military has conducted a major operation against Iranian naval forces, resulting in the destruction of 17 ships, one of which was a submarine, alongside hitting nearly 2,000 targets throughout Iran. This was announced by the commander of the U.S. Central Command on Tuesday.
According to Brad Cooper of the U.S. Central Command, not a single Iranian ship is currently active in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman. This statement was made in a video released on the platform X.
The operation signifies a considerable shift in naval power dynamics in the region, underscoring the U.S. military's commitment to maintaining security and stability in these strategically crucial waterways.
ALSO READ
Iraq's Oil Production Slashed Amidst Strait of Hormuz Crisis
India's Fuel Reserves: Navigating Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz
Iraq's Oil Crisis: Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Threaten Major Production Cuts
Aramco's Strategic Reroute: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Strait of Hormuz Conflict Threatens Global Aluminium Supply