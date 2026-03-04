Left Menu

U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets

The U.S. military announced a significant operation resulting in the destruction of 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, and nearly 2,000 targets in Iran. This strategic strike was confirmed by Brad Cooper of the U.S. Central Command, emphasizing the cessation of Iranian naval activities in key Gulf waters.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has conducted a major operation against Iranian naval forces, resulting in the destruction of 17 ships, one of which was a submarine, alongside hitting nearly 2,000 targets throughout Iran. This was announced by the commander of the U.S. Central Command on Tuesday.

According to Brad Cooper of the U.S. Central Command, not a single Iranian ship is currently active in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman. This statement was made in a video released on the platform X.

The operation signifies a considerable shift in naval power dynamics in the region, underscoring the U.S. military's commitment to maintaining security and stability in these strategically crucial waterways.

