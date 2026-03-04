U.S. Military's Major Strike on Iranian Naval Targets

The U.S. military has conducted a major operation against Iranian naval forces, resulting in the destruction of 17 ships, one of which was a submarine, alongside hitting nearly 2,000 targets throughout Iran. This was announced by the commander of the U.S. Central Command on Tuesday.

According to Brad Cooper of the U.S. Central Command, not a single Iranian ship is currently active in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman. This statement was made in a video released on the platform X.

The operation signifies a considerable shift in naval power dynamics in the region, underscoring the U.S. military's commitment to maintaining security and stability in these strategically crucial waterways.