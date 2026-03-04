High-Stakes Showdown: Texas Senate Race Unveils Political Fault Lines

The fiercely competitive Texas Senate race stands as a flashpoint in the primary elections, revealing deep divisions within both the Democratic and Republican parties. As candidates fight for their respective nominations, the possibility of Democrats gaining a Senate majority hangs in the balance.

While former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper won North Carolina's Democratic nomination, Republicans are backing former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley in a crucial battle for an open Senate seat. These primaries signal how the party is adjusting post-Trump era and ahead of November's high-stakes elections.

Incumbent Republican John Cornyn is trying to fend off strong opposition from Trump ally Ken Paxton amid concerns a Paxton primary win could endanger the GOP's Senate hold. Simultaneously, Democratic candidates James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett are deadlocked, each with a strategic vision to turn Texas blue. New congressional maps are adding complexity to these high-profile races.

(With inputs from agencies.)