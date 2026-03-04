High-Stakes Showdown: Texas Senate Race Unveils Political Fault Lines
The Texas Senate race, part of closely contested Democratic and Republican primaries, highlights internal tensions within both parties. As candidates vie for nominations, the race could potentially impact the Democrats' attempt to control the Senate and dictate the trajectory of President Trump's legislative agenda.
While former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper won North Carolina's Democratic nomination, Republicans are backing former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley in a crucial battle for an open Senate seat. These primaries signal how the party is adjusting post-Trump era and ahead of November's high-stakes elections.
Incumbent Republican John Cornyn is trying to fend off strong opposition from Trump ally Ken Paxton amid concerns a Paxton primary win could endanger the GOP's Senate hold. Simultaneously, Democratic candidates James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett are deadlocked, each with a strategic vision to turn Texas blue. New congressional maps are adding complexity to these high-profile races.
