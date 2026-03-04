High-Stakes Senate Showdown: Texas and North Carolina Races Heat Up

The 2026 midterm elections officially kicked off with high-profile primary battles in Texas, underscored by an impending runoff between Sen. John Cornyn and state attorney general Ken Paxton. As Democrats decide between state Rep. James Talarico and US Rep. Jasmine Crockett, attention is also shifting to North Carolina's more impactful contests.

North Carolina's critical Senate race sees Democrat Roy Cooper against Republican Michael Whatley, both vying for control of the Senate. Cooper, a former two-term governor, is a strong candidate in the politically divided state, while Whatley, backed by Trump, hopes to energize GOP voters.

These elections have seen significant Republican maneuvering, particularly in Texas. Cornyn's bid for another term is challenged by Paxton's claim of alignment with Trump's MAGA movement, raising stakes in the GOP primary. The outcome could lead to a costly race, with spending potentially reaching USD 1 billion.

