European Unity Shields Spain from U.S. Trade Threats

In a recent statement, Spain's Economy Minister Carlo Cuerpo highlighted the importance of European unity in protecting the country from potential unilateral trade actions by the United States. This comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's remarks about a possible trade embargo against Spain.

Speaking during an interview on La Sexta, Cuerpo reassured that there have been no official measures from Washington targeting Madrid. He stressed the need for continued advancement in trade relations between Spain and the U.S.

The situation remains fluid, and the minister underscored that Spain remains committed to fostering strong trade ties with the United States, despite the volatile geopolitical atmosphere.

