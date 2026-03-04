Thailand Inches Closer to Forming New Government as Election Results Certified

Thailand's election commission has certified 499 of the 500 parliamentary seats following last month's general election, paving the way for the establishment of a new government.

Under current regulations, the new parliament must convene within 15 days of this certification. During this meeting, members will proceed to elect a speaker, a deputy speaker, and eventually appoint a prime minister, who will be responsible for forming the new government.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party emerged victorious with 191 seats, with the People's Party and Pheu Thai Party following behind. Bhumjaithai intends to form a coalition, potentially commanding 292 seats to establish governance by April. Meanwhile, the commission continues investigating election-related complaints.

