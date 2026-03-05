Nepal's Unending Political Odyssey: A Tale of Instability and Change
Nepal is holding a crucial general election following historic protests that led to the government's resignation. This comes after decades of political instability, characterized by frequent changes in leadership and conflicts between monarchies, Maoists, and centrist parties, which have all contributed to widespread public disillusionment.
Nepal is on the brink of a critical general election set for Thursday, spurred by historic protests that recently toppled the government. This election period marks another chapter in Nepal's tumultuous political history, a narrative shaped by prolonged instability and frequent turnovers in leadership.
The Himalayan nation has seen 32 governments since 1990, each failing to complete a full five-year term. Historical milestones include the transition from a constitutional monarchy in the 1990s to a tumultuous period marked by a violent Maoist insurgency and subsequent political filings, notably by the Nepali Congress and Communist factions.
Despite efforts such as the 2015 constitution, stability has remained elusive. The continued upheavals have fueled public disillusionment, culminating in impactful anti-corruption protests that forced the fall of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki currently leads an interim government to oversee this week's elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
