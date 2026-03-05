Diplomatic Tensions Surge as US Submarine Sinks Iranian Frigate
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, threatened US repercussions following the sinking of an Iranian frigate by a US submarine near Sri Lanka. Araghchi labeled the incident an atrocity and warned of regrettable consequences for the US. The event escalates diplomatic tensions between the nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign minister has issued a stern warning to the United States after an Iranian frigate was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka.
Abbas Araghchi denounced the incident as a maritime atrocity, marking the first official acknowledgment from the Iranian government.
The frigate, which was in international waters and hosted by India's Navy, was struck without warning, raising diplomatic tensions.
