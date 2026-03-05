Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge as US Submarine Sinks Iranian Frigate

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, threatened US repercussions following the sinking of an Iranian frigate by a US submarine near Sri Lanka. Araghchi labeled the incident an atrocity and warned of regrettable consequences for the US. The event escalates diplomatic tensions between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:47 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Surge as US Submarine Sinks Iranian Frigate
Abbas Araghchi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's foreign minister has issued a stern warning to the United States after an Iranian frigate was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka.

Abbas Araghchi denounced the incident as a maritime atrocity, marking the first official acknowledgment from the Iranian government.

The frigate, which was in international waters and hosted by India's Navy, was struck without warning, raising diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

 Global
2
ECB Holds Firm: No Interest Rate Hike Amid Middle-East Conflict

ECB Holds Firm: No Interest Rate Hike Amid Middle-East Conflict

 France
3
Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failures

Sri Lankan Cricket on the Brink: Calls for Change After T20 World Cup Failur...

 Sri Lanka
4
Iran's Counterstrike: Targeting Western Intruders

Iran's Counterstrike: Targeting Western Intruders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026