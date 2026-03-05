Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Bid: A Political Shift in Bihar

In a significant political development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has declared his intention to contest the Rajya Sabha elections, effectively ending his prolonged tenure as the state's chief minister.

This announcement has drawn reactions from the Congress, which described the move as a 'leadership coup' and 'regime change' orchestrated by G2, calling it a 'huge betrayal' of the public's mandate.

As Kumar steps down post the 2025 assembly elections victory, the state may witness its first BJP chief minister, a historic shift in the political landscape of Bihar's Hindi heartland.

(With inputs from agencies.)