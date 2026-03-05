Sibal Criticizes Modi's Silence Amidst Rising Global Conflicts

In a scathing criticism, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on pressing international issues, highlighting incidents in West Asia. Sibal cited historical examples of Indian leadership advocating for the nation's values in global matters.

At a press conference, Sibal contrasted Modi's silence with the resolve of former leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, who opposed Russian military presence in Iran in 1953, and Manmohan Singh, who resisted US pressure regarding Iran's nuclear rights in 2006.

Sibal's remarks follow a grave incident where a US submarine sank an Iranian warship, escalating US-Iran tensions and raising maritime security concerns. This, coupled with ongoing regional conflicts, urges Indian diplomacy to prioritize moral values alongside national interests.