Political Upheaval in Bihar: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Sparks Controversy
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, faced backlash after deciding to enter the Rajya Sabha, with critics from RJD and Congress accusing him of betraying the people's mandate. The move, seen as orchestrated by the BJP, paves the way for Bihar's first BJP chief minister, fueling political unrest.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent decision to join the Rajya Sabha has stirred significant political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the RJD and Congress. Opponents accuse Kumar of betraying the people's mandate, suggesting that the move was orchestrated by the BJP to consolidate their power in Bihar.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav contends that the BJP's influence aims to marginalize Dalits and OBCs by sidelining Kumar, who led the state to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections. With Kumar stepping down, Bihar is on the brink of having its first BJP chief minister, arguably upending the region's political dynamics.
Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot have labeled the development as a leadership coup, questioning Kumar's autonomy in the decision. Meanwhile, local JD(U) supporters express discontent, with many viewing the move as a strategic sidelining of Kumar by the BJP, raising concerns over the future political landscape in Bihar.
