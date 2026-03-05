Czech Defense Budget Sparks NATO Funding Concerns

The Czech Republic might find itself at the bottom of NATO's defense-spending list. This follows a proposed 2026 budget by Prime Minister Andrej Babis's government that reduces core military funding, prompting a U.S. warning that Prague may not meet its capability targets.

According to Nicholas Merrick, the U.S. Ambassador to Prague, with defense spending at approximately 1.8% of GDP, Czechia risks being among the least contributors in the Alliance and showing negative momentum compared to NATO peers. Babis, head of the ANO party, returned to power last October and has yet to align with NATO's pledge to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP.

The budget draft cuts core defense funding by 21 billion crowns from a previous proposal, potentially placing spending below 1.8%. Merrick warns this could result in Czechia not meeting its capability targets and affecting the entire Alliance. Despite the political pressures, Babis maintains the country is not on track to reach the 3.5% spending target, with the budget currently debated in parliament.

