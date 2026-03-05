High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle Unfolds in Haryana
Satish Nandal, previously a BJP candidate, filed his nomination as an Independent for the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana, joining BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh. With the BJP holding a majority, this has turned the race for the second seat competitive, especially with potential cross-voting risks.
Haryana's political landscape is heating up as Satish Nandal, formerly a BJP assembly polls candidate, entered the Rajya Sabha race as an Independent. This move adds intrigue to an already competitive contest involving BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh.
The BJP, with a stronghold in the assembly, stands poised to secure one Rajya Sabha seat, but Nandal's entry complicates the dynamics for the second seat. Congress's foothold makes for a formidable challenge; however, cross-voting could become a pivotal factor in determining the eventual winners.
With the nomination scrutiny set for March 6 and voting scheduled for March 16, political strategies intensify. Nandal, undeterred by the numbers, plans to engage all assembly members for support, embracing his right to contest. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP candidates, backed by significant political figures, strategize for a successful outcome.
