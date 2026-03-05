Left Menu

Stalin Defends Unyielding DMK Alliance Amid Opposition's Fracture Attempts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claims opposition parties are trying to disrupt the DMK alliance due to its success and growth. He emphasizes the alliance's strength and warns against communal politics. Stalin calls for continuity and urges party workers to support the upcoming state conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:03 IST
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused opposition parties of attempting to dismantle the DMK alliance, citing their inability to tolerate its success. He highlighted the alliance's enduring strength and growth since its formation in 2019, attributing additional strength to new members joining the combine.

Stalin, while discussing recent seat-sharing agreements between DMK and Congress, dismissed opponents' dreams of the alliance's collapse as 'imaginary fortresses.' He reiterated the alliance's commitment to democratic discussions and highlighted the rejection of communal politics in Tamil Nadu.

With the 2021 Assembly elections' milestone, Stalin emphasized his vision of a continuous development path for Tamil Nadu. He urged the formation of a 'Dravidian model 2.0 government' for another five years and encouraged party members' participation in the March 9 state conference in Tiruchirappalli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

