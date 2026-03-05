Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Elections: A New Era for DMDK and Alliance Dynamics

Six candidates from DMK, AIADMK, and allies have filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections, marking a significant milestone for DMDK. Veterans Trichy N Siva and M Thambidurai lead the candidacy, with new entrants Constantine, Tilak, and Sudeesh poised to make their parliamentary debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:53 IST
In a significant political development, six candidates representing the DMK, AIADMK, and their allies have filed nominations for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections. The event highlights the emergence of new parliamentary faces while marking a historic milestone for the DMDK, a party seeking its first Rajya Sabha representation since its inception.

The nominations include veteran politicians such as DMK's Trichy N Siva and AIADMK's M Thambidurai. Meanwhile, first-time candidates, including DMK's Constantine and alliance members M Christopher Tilak and L K Sudeesh, aim to secure seats based on the alliance's legislative strength.

This election underscores shifting political alliances, with M K Stalin securing strategic partnerships for DMK while the AIADMK offers support to its evolving coalition. The parties aim to champion democratic values and pluralism in the Indian Parliament as candidates prepare to make their mark.

