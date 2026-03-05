Left Menu

Mystery in the Skies: Indian Air Force Craft Disappears Over Assam

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI aircraft, taking off from Jorhat airbase in Assam, went missing on Thursday. Officials lost contact at 7:42 PM. Efforts to locate the aircraft are ongoing, with search and rescue operations already initiated. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force, specifically the Su-30 MKI, has gone missing after departing from the Jorhat airbase in Assam. According to the IAF, the loss of contact with the aircraft occurred at 7:42 PM, raising concerns over its whereabouts.

In response, the IAF has promptly launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing aircraft. Details regarding the situation remain scant as authorities continue their efforts to retrieve information and clarify the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

The IAF has taken to social media to convey updates on the missing aircraft, emphasizing that further investigations are in progress to unravel the ongoing mystery. The incident underscores the challenges and inherent risks faced by those who operate in aviation and defense sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

