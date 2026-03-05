Mystery in the Skies: Indian Air Force Craft Disappears Over Assam

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force, specifically the Su-30 MKI, has gone missing after departing from the Jorhat airbase in Assam. According to the IAF, the loss of contact with the aircraft occurred at 7:42 PM, raising concerns over its whereabouts.

In response, the IAF has promptly launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing aircraft. Details regarding the situation remain scant as authorities continue their efforts to retrieve information and clarify the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

The IAF has taken to social media to convey updates on the missing aircraft, emphasizing that further investigations are in progress to unravel the ongoing mystery. The incident underscores the challenges and inherent risks faced by those who operate in aviation and defense sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)