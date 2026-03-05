Disappearance of IAF Su-30 MKI Fighter Jet Spurs Urgent Search
An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet vanished after departing from Jorhat airbase in Assam. Communication was lost at 7:42 pm, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation. Produced by Sukhoi and licensed to HAL, the IAF's fleet includes over 260 such jets.
- Country:
- India
An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet mysteriously vanished on Thursday, soon after its departure from the Jorhat airbase in Assam, according to official sources.
The last communication with the aircraft, which is of Russian origin, occurred at 7:42 pm, after which all contact was lost, officials reported. An urgent search and rescue operation has been set in motion to locate the missing jet.
The Su-30 MKI, a two-seater multirole long-range fighter designed by Russian manufacturer Sukhoi, is currently built under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force, which operates a fleet exceeding 260 of these advanced aircraft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAF
- Su-30 MKI
- fighter jet
- Jorhat airbase
- Indian Air Force
- search and rescue
- Sukhoi
- HAL
- Assam
- aircraft
ALSO READ
Mystery in the Skies: Indian Air Force Craft Disappears Over Assam
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.
Sukhoi-30 fighter jet goes missing in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Indian Air Force team begins search ops: Defence Spokesperson.
Mystery in the Skies: Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Missing Over Assam