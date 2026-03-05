Disappearance of IAF Su-30 MKI Fighter Jet Spurs Urgent Search

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet mysteriously vanished on Thursday, soon after its departure from the Jorhat airbase in Assam, according to official sources.

The last communication with the aircraft, which is of Russian origin, occurred at 7:42 pm, after which all contact was lost, officials reported. An urgent search and rescue operation has been set in motion to locate the missing jet.

The Su-30 MKI, a two-seater multirole long-range fighter designed by Russian manufacturer Sukhoi, is currently built under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force, which operates a fleet exceeding 260 of these advanced aircraft.

