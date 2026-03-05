Tensions Surge: Iraqi Kurds and US Navigate Complex Dynamics Amid Iran Conflict

Iraqi-based Kurdish Iranian dissident groups are reportedly gearing up for a possible cross-border operation into Iran, with calls for support from the US. These groups are deemed the best organized among Iran's opposition and may significantly challenge Tehran's current regime.

The potential involvement of Iraqi Kurdish groups adds complexity, as such actions risk inviting harsh retaliation from Iran. Despite discussions between US President Donald Trump and Iraqi Kurdish leaders, the latter remain cautious about joining any military endeavors, aware of recent Iranian attacks on their territory.

This development stems from long-standing grievances by Iranian Kurds against their government, as well as the broader geopolitical entanglements involving the US, Iraq, and Iran, underscoring a precarious balance in the region.