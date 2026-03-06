Opposition Moves To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker
The Congress, along with 118 opposition MPs, has submitted a notice to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging 'partisan behavior.' The resolution, to be discussed on March 9, cites instances of bias against opposition leaders, triggering a rare democratic debate in the Lower House.
The Lok Sabha is poised for a heated session as it prepares to tackle a resolution aimed at removing Speaker Om Birla from office on grounds of partisanship. Congress, supported by 118 opposition MPs, cited specific instances of bias as the basis for the notice.
As the Budget session's second phase begins on March 9, the resolution is set to be debated, marking a rare event where the Speaker may defend himself from the Treasury benches. The opposition's move is a reminder of democratic practices rooted in India's parliamentary history.
This action underscores tensions within the Lok Sabha, as the resolution accuses Birla of denying speaking opportunities to opposition leaders and suspending members. With significant opposition backing, the debate promises to be a robust exhibition of parliamentary democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
