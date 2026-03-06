Sena Leader Anandrao Adsul Voices Discontent Over Rajya Sabha Snub
Senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul is upset with his party for not nominating him for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Despite assurances from BJP for a governor position, Adsul remains sidelined. The nomination went to Jyoti Waghmare, sparking discontent within party ranks.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul has voiced his dissatisfaction with his party for not nominating him as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Shiv Sena instead chose Jyoti Waghmare, who has now emerged as the party's sole candidate.
Adsul, a former Union minister, disclosed that he communicated his displeasure to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Adsul also claimed that he received a promise from the BJP stating he would be made a governor, a promise made after he agreed not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in favor of a BJP candidate.
Furthermore, Adsul expressed that if not him, the party should have nominated his son, Abhijit Adsul, for the Upper House. Abhijit, a former MLA and senior pilot, holds a secretary position in Shiv Sena and has contributed to the party's growth across states. The announcement of Waghmare's nomination was explained by Shinde as a reward for hardworking party members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
