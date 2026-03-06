'Khaali Chambu': BJP's Scathing Protest Against Karnataka Budget

In a bold display of dissent, the opposition BJP in Karnataka launched a 'Khaali Chambu' protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's newly presented budget. Holding empty vessels as a symbol of their discontent, BJP legislators, including notable figures like R Ashoka and B Y Vijayendra, marched across the Vidhana Soudha campus.

The protestors vocally criticized the budget, describing it as lackluster and pointing to a pattern they see as the Congress government's tendency towards lavish spending fueled by loans. Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that the state's borrowing has reached alarming levels, placing a significant burden on future administrations.

Ashoka further highlighted that the budget fails to address crucial issues such as new irrigation projects and the urban challenges of potholes and waste management in Bengaluru. As the state's debt continues to rise, the BJP warned of the dire financial implications under Siddaramaiah's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)