Karnataka Budget: Total expenditure for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 4,48,004 crore, says CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Karnataka | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Budget: Total expenditure for 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 4,48,004 crore, says CM Siddaramaiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka continues to demonstrate strong fiscal performance, robust revenue mobilisation capacity: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Karnataka creates unique, strong, sustainable development models, described as 11G model economy: Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
India with diverse cultures, can achieve development only through cooperative federal system: CM Siddaramaiah.
By not adhering to federal system of governance as per constitution, Centre doing injustice to Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Considering delay in recruitment due to cases pending in courts, we have given age relaxation of 5 years: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.