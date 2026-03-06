Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th budget, emphasizing economic security and social stability. He criticized the central government for ignoring cooperative federalism and outlined a development strategy balancing welfare and infrastructure investments. He also introduced the ambitious '11G model' to drive the state's holistic growth.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his 17th budget presentation, prioritized economic security and social stability, while critiquing the central government's approach to federal governance. He highlighted Karnataka's role as a leading tax contributor and introduced significant welfare initiatives including unemployment benefits and free bus travel for women.
Among other key highlights, he reaffirmed the state's commitment to pursuing the Mekedatu project and announced a ban on social media for children under 16. Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for its unfair treatment of the state by reducing central shares in important schemes and altering GST rates, impacting Karnataka's fiscal health.
He also unveiled the '11G model,' an economic framework focusing on sustainable development and equity, targeting areas like education, healthcare, agriculture, gender equality, and renewable energy. He called for unity in the face of economic challenges, emphasizing cooperative federalism as a means to ensure balanced development across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Central Policies, Presents Visionary 11G Model for Karnataka's Growth
Karnataka creates unique, strong, sustainable development models, described as 11G model economy: Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.