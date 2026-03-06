Left Menu

Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th budget, emphasizing economic security and social stability. He criticized the central government for ignoring cooperative federalism and outlined a development strategy balancing welfare and infrastructure investments. He also introduced the ambitious '11G model' to drive the state's holistic growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his 17th budget presentation, prioritized economic security and social stability, while critiquing the central government's approach to federal governance. He highlighted Karnataka's role as a leading tax contributor and introduced significant welfare initiatives including unemployment benefits and free bus travel for women.

Among other key highlights, he reaffirmed the state's commitment to pursuing the Mekedatu project and announced a ban on social media for children under 16. Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for its unfair treatment of the state by reducing central shares in important schemes and altering GST rates, impacting Karnataka's fiscal health.

He also unveiled the '11G model,' an economic framework focusing on sustainable development and equity, targeting areas like education, healthcare, agriculture, gender equality, and renewable energy. He called for unity in the face of economic challenges, emphasizing cooperative federalism as a means to ensure balanced development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

