Karnataka Leads the Way in AI Innovation and IT Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced several advancements including the establishment of the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone. The AI and tech sector is poised for growth with new GCCs and IT parks planned. The state is leading in IT exports and fostering start-ups and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:51 IST
Karnataka is set to bolster its AI and technology sector with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing the launch of the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone this year. The zone will be developed under the AI and Robotics Technology Park in collaboration with ISRO and KEONICS.

In his budget presentation, Siddaramaiah detailed additional initiatives, including an AI Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur and a new IT park in Mangalore. The government targets 500 new Global Capability Centers by 2029 to generate significant employment and economic output.

Further developments include a drone testing facility in Chikkaballapur and infrastructure at the Centre for Human Genetics for advanced genome editing. With a focus on innovation, Karnataka continues to lead India's IT exports, positioning itself as a global start-up hub.

