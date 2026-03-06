Karnataka Leads the Way in AI Innovation and IT Growth
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced several advancements including the establishment of the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone. The AI and tech sector is poised for growth with new GCCs and IT parks planned. The state is leading in IT exports and fostering start-ups and employment.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is set to bolster its AI and technology sector with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing the launch of the Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone this year. The zone will be developed under the AI and Robotics Technology Park in collaboration with ISRO and KEONICS.
In his budget presentation, Siddaramaiah detailed additional initiatives, including an AI Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur and a new IT park in Mangalore. The government targets 500 new Global Capability Centers by 2029 to generate significant employment and economic output.
Further developments include a drone testing facility in Chikkaballapur and infrastructure at the Centre for Human Genetics for advanced genome editing. With a focus on innovation, Karnataka continues to lead India's IT exports, positioning itself as a global start-up hub.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- AI
- Robotics
- Technology
- Innovation
- Start-ups
- IT exports
- GCC
- Mangalore
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Anthropic's AI Revolution: Balancing Innovation and Employment Impact
Vasant's Teacup Packaging: A Tasteful Innovation in Indian Spices
Karnataka Bets Big on AI and Robotics with New Innovation Zone
IBM's New Innovation Centre & Hinduja's Strategic Appointment
ClimateLaunchpad Expands Influence in Asia: A New Era for Green Innovation