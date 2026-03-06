Colombian Elections: A Political Crossroads

Colombians will flock to the polls this Sunday to elect a new Congress and pick presidential candidates in a crucial election. The vote will determine how effectively the next president can push through laws and fulfill their policy agenda.

With over 3,000 candidates vying for 102 Senate and 182 House seats, the elections are expected to yield a fragmented parliament, which could necessitate coalition-building. Leading presidential candidates Ivan Cepeda and Abelardo De La Espriella are skipping Sunday's consultations but remain contenders for the May election.

Security forces are on high alert to prevent election-day disturbances amid an ongoing internal conflict. Meanwhile, concerns linger over the reliability of the vote-counting software, though officials have guaranteed transparency and security measures throughout the process.

