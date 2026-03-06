EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption
The European Commission is considering financial support options to help restart oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Discussions are ongoing, with a meeting planned between EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico to further explore the issue.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission is actively exploring avenues to support the resumption of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, potentially including financial assistance, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.
"I can confirm that the Commission is examining options for aiding the restart of oil supplies, which might involve financial backing," the EU spokesperson announced during a daily news briefing, withholding any further specifics.
The Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen, will engage in discussions with Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, centering on the Druzhba pipeline, although the timing for these talks remains undecided, the spokesperson added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slovakia's SPP Eyes Increased Russian Gas Amid EU Tensions
Escalating Gulf Tensions Threaten Global Oil Supplies
India Strategizes Amidst West Asia Tensions to Secure Oil Supplies
Slovakia Calls for Urgent EU Talks to Resume Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flows
Pipeline Politics: Ukraine's Dispute with Hungary and Slovakia Stalls EU Aid