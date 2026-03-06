Left Menu

EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

The European Commission is considering financial support options to help restart oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline. Discussions are ongoing, with a meeting planned between EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico to further explore the issue.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:40 IST
The European Commission is actively exploring avenues to support the resumption of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, potentially including financial assistance, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.

"I can confirm that the Commission is examining options for aiding the restart of oil supplies, which might involve financial backing," the EU spokesperson announced during a daily news briefing, withholding any further specifics.

The Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen, will engage in discussions with Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, centering on the Druzhba pipeline, although the timing for these talks remains undecided, the spokesperson added.

