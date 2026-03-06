EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

The European Commission is actively exploring avenues to support the resumption of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, potentially including financial assistance, a spokesperson revealed on Friday.

"I can confirm that the Commission is examining options for aiding the restart of oil supplies, which might involve financial backing," the EU spokesperson announced during a daily news briefing, withholding any further specifics.

The Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen, will engage in discussions with Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, centering on the Druzhba pipeline, although the timing for these talks remains undecided, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from agencies.)