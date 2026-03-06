Left Menu

Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar critiqued West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest in Kolkata, predicting her defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. Majumdar made promises of job creation, enhanced women's financial assistance, and proper pay for state employees should the BJP win. Elections are expected in April.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has critiqued West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest in Kolkata, alleging it serves as a preface to her anticipated defeat in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Speaking at a BJP rally in Natabari, Majumdar made bold pledges, including job creation for the youth, enhanced financial assistance for women, and proper dearness allowance for state government employees, contingent on BJP's electoral victory.

Highlighting the BJP's vision, he vowed annual recruitments by the School Service Commission and the announcement of the seventh pay commission within 45 days of forming the government. The Electoral battle is expected to culminate with the elections to the 294-member assembly in April.

