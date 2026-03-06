The United States has announced a temporary waiver, permitting Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized this development, claiming it compromises India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty.

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being coerced by the U.S., painting India's current foreign policy as a result of exploiting a vulnerable leader. He argued that this waiver represents the erosion of India's independent decision-making on the international stage.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders echoed these sentiments, asserting Prime Minister Modi has gradually allowed diplomatic ground to be ceded. They allege his actions have made India appear as a subservient state, starkly contrasting with previous leaders who maintained the nation's sovereign path.

