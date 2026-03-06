India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil
The U.S. issued a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, leading to accusations from India's Congress party that the country's strategic autonomy is compromised. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he's being blackmailed by America, undermining India's foreign policy and energy security.
The United States has announced a temporary waiver, permitting Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized this development, claiming it compromises India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty.
Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being coerced by the U.S., painting India's current foreign policy as a result of exploiting a vulnerable leader. He argued that this waiver represents the erosion of India's independent decision-making on the international stage.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders echoed these sentiments, asserting Prime Minister Modi has gradually allowed diplomatic ground to be ceded. They allege his actions have made India appear as a subservient state, starkly contrasting with previous leaders who maintained the nation's sovereign path.
(With inputs from agencies.)
