Trump's Demand for Iran's 'Unconditional Surrender' Escalates Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday demanded Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' just a week into a war initiated alongside Israel. His declaration on social media follows Iran's indication of opening diplomatic channels aimed at defusing the crisis.

Trump's statement came shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed that some countries are attempting to mediate the conflict, although no specific nations were mentioned. Trump's social media post declared, 'There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!' raising the stakes in an already volatile situation.

Amid heightened tensions, Israel conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut and expanded its military operations against Iran, further complicating efforts toward peace. Iran's president expressed a commitment to lasting peace while maintaining the right to defend national sovereignty, underscoring the complexity of negotiations.