Trump's Demand for Iran's 'Unconditional Surrender' Escalates Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump dramatically escalated tensions by demanding Iran's 'unconditional surrender.' His social media remarks followed Iran's announcement of mediation efforts. Trump also wants influence over Iran's new leader, as Israel intensifies attacks. Iran's president signals openness to peace but vows to defend national dignity amid ongoing conflict.
In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday demanded Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' just a week into a war initiated alongside Israel. His declaration on social media follows Iran's indication of opening diplomatic channels aimed at defusing the crisis.
Trump's statement came shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed that some countries are attempting to mediate the conflict, although no specific nations were mentioned. Trump's social media post declared, 'There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!' raising the stakes in an already volatile situation.
Amid heightened tensions, Israel conducted airstrikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut and expanded its military operations against Iran, further complicating efforts toward peace. Iran's president expressed a commitment to lasting peace while maintaining the right to defend national sovereignty, underscoring the complexity of negotiations.
Trump appears to rule out negotiations with Iran and says US will help Iran rebuild after the war, reports AP.
