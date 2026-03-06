Escalating Conflict: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Border Clash
Pakistan's 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' against Afghan Taliban has resulted in 527 casualties as tensions escalate along the border. With over 237 check-posts destroyed, the conflict has necessitated heavy artillery and airstrikes. UN Human Rights Chief urges ending the conflict to aid civilians facing hardships.
Pakistan's military initiative, dubbed 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq,' has intensified along the Afghanistan border, reportedly resulting in 527 Afghan Taliban casualties. Launched following attacks on 53 border locations, the operation has seen significant destruction of Taliban infrastructure.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that 755 Afghan Taliban have been injured and 237 check-posts destroyed, with artillery and airstrikes targeting 62 locations. The Pakistani armed forces, according to state media, have targeted terrorist hideouts, compelling the Taliban to abandon their posts.
Despite ongoing operations, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has called for an end to the conflict, citing the plight of civilians amid airstrikes and artillery fire. The international community is urged to prioritize humanitarian assistance for those affected.
