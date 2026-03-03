Pakistan Security Forces Repel Afghan Taliban Attacks, Inflict Heavy Losses

In a series of strategic overnight operations, Pakistan security forces neutralized 67 Afghan Taliban personnel, effectively thwarting attacks on 16 southwestern border locations early Tuesday, officials reported.

According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the assaults are part of the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil Haq launched on February 26, aimed at countering Afghan Taliban raids. Tarar detailed that 40 Taliban members were eliminated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the invaders repelled without any casualties on the Pakistani side.

Elsewhere, attacks in Northern Balochistan's Qilla Saifullah, Noshki, and Chaman were also deflected, inflicting 27 casualties on the Taliban. The paramilitary Frontier Corps suffered one soldier fatality and five injuries. Significant Taliban assets were destroyed in airstrikes, with the operation remaining active.

