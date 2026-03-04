Pakistan Responds Aggressively to Afghan Taliban: A Strategic Strike on Bagram
Pakistan launched a significant military operation against the Afghan Taliban, targeting the Bagram Air Base. This action followed accusations of Afghan-based terrorist attacks against Pakistan. The operation involved over 50 airstrikes and ground assaults using advanced weaponry, sending a strong message against Afghan Taliban aggression.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan launched a military operation targeting the infamous Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, as confirmed by state-run PTV. This move follows alleged Afghan Taliban attacks on numerous border locations, including the strategic crossing at Balochistan, highlighting security concerns.
The operation, named Ghazab lil Haq or 'Righteous Fury', comprised over 50 airstrikes and ground operations against the Afghan Taliban. Advanced weaponry, including anti-tank guided missiles and swarm drones, were utilized, marking a robust military response to ongoing aggressions attributed to the Taliban, who reportedly use US-abandoned weapons.
Defense experts cited by PTV underscore the effectiveness of this operation, claiming significant damage was inflicted on the Taliban's military infrastructure. This aggressive stance is portrayed as Pakistan's unequivocal response to the unchecked terrorism originating from Afghan soil, amid warnings of further defensive actions if provocations persist.
