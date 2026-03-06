Left Menu

Empowering Women and Gen Z: A Call to Clean Politics

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj encourages Gen Z and millennials to view politics positively and engage in political processes like policy-making. Highlighting the importance of women in politics, Swaraj points to existing schemes aimed at women's empowerment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, emphasizing financial and digital literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:32 IST
Empowering Women and Gen Z: A Call to Clean Politics
Bansuri Swaraj
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, has urged the younger generation to become actively involved in politics, rather than dismissing it as a 'dirty game.'

Speaking at an event organized by Telangana BJP's Mahila Morcha for International Women's Day, Swaraj emphasized the importance of inter-generational collaboration. She encouraged Gen Z and millennials to take the lead on political engagement, citing the forthcoming Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill as a significant step towards women's empowerment.

Swaraj underlined the need for women to engage with digital and financial literacy to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, referencing government initiatives like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Mudra Yojana' as examples of effective empowerment strategies under Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumph Over Trials: Boardroom to Bagh, The Journey of Pakshal Secretry

Triumph Over Trials: Boardroom to Bagh, The Journey of Pakshal Secretry

 India
2
Turning Tides: Sustainable Water Solutions in Lakshadweep

Turning Tides: Sustainable Water Solutions in Lakshadweep

 India
3
Russia's Silent Oil Routes to India Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Silent Oil Routes to India Amid Global Tensions

 Russia
4
Leeds United Calls for Respect During Ramadan Break in FA Cup Match

Leeds United Calls for Respect During Ramadan Break in FA Cup Match

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026