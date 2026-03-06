Empowering Women and Gen Z: A Call to Clean Politics

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, has urged the younger generation to become actively involved in politics, rather than dismissing it as a 'dirty game.'

Speaking at an event organized by Telangana BJP's Mahila Morcha for International Women's Day, Swaraj emphasized the importance of inter-generational collaboration. She encouraged Gen Z and millennials to take the lead on political engagement, citing the forthcoming Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill as a significant step towards women's empowerment.

Swaraj underlined the need for women to engage with digital and financial literacy to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, referencing government initiatives like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and 'Mudra Yojana' as examples of effective empowerment strategies under Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)