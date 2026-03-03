Left Menu

Unified Development: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

Omar Abdullah emphasizes holistic governance for India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047, stressing development across all regions. He highlights grassroots initiatives and innovative governance for nationwide progress, advocating for localized adaptation of successful models, improved digital governance, and more transparent systems to achieve an inclusive vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a speech at a national conference, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 hinges on holistic development across the nation. He cautioned against confining progress to select regions, asserting such an approach would only make it emblematic of a dream rather than reality.

Abdullah advocated for grassroots development, emphasizing the role of district and state performances in contributing to national growth. He highlighted the importance of conferences in fostering government cooperation and best practices sharing to avoid working in isolation. Abdullah noted a significant shift towards more comprehensive governance approaches over recent years.

Furthermore, Abdullah discussed the benefits of transitioning to digital governance, which has enhanced efficiency and transparency. He urged for genuine single-window systems to streamline processes and avoid bureaucratic delays, underscoring the importance of adapting successful governance models to local conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

