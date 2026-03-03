Left Menu

Transforming Governance: Jammu & Kashmir's Role in Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's pivotal role in India's development journey. With comprehensive governance reforms and technology integration, the region is aligned with the Centre's vision. Initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi and SVAMITVA empower J-K's growth potential as a partner in 'Viksit Bharat.'

Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:51 IST
In a bold move to modernise the governance framework, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has thrown light on Jammu and Kashmir's transcendent potential to significantly contribute to India's development trajectory. At a national governance conference, he articulated how the Union Territory is poised to play a formidable role in the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative spearheaded by the Centre.

Singh underscored that ongoing governance reforms are effectively market aligning J-K with India's broader vision of inclusive and technology-enabled development. Major advancements include the implementation of the e-Office system, which slashes costs by eliminating the annual durbar move expenses, while also extending governance to remote areas, enhancing participation.

Further cementing J-K's role as a growth catalyst, Singh pointed to programs like Mission Karmayogi for capacity building and the SVAMITVA scheme granting rural landowners legal records. These initiatives, he said, demonstrate a commitment to metamorphose administrative mechanisms, ensuring transparency and cultivating J-K's capacity as a growth partner in national aspirations.

