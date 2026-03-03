Transforming Governance: Jammu & Kashmir's Role in Viksit Bharat

In a bold move to modernise the governance framework, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has thrown light on Jammu and Kashmir's transcendent potential to significantly contribute to India's development trajectory. At a national governance conference, he articulated how the Union Territory is poised to play a formidable role in the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative spearheaded by the Centre.

Singh underscored that ongoing governance reforms are effectively market aligning J-K with India's broader vision of inclusive and technology-enabled development. Major advancements include the implementation of the e-Office system, which slashes costs by eliminating the annual durbar move expenses, while also extending governance to remote areas, enhancing participation.

Further cementing J-K's role as a growth catalyst, Singh pointed to programs like Mission Karmayogi for capacity building and the SVAMITVA scheme granting rural landowners legal records. These initiatives, he said, demonstrate a commitment to metamorphose administrative mechanisms, ensuring transparency and cultivating J-K's capacity as a growth partner in national aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)