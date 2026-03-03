Transforming Governance: Jammu & Kashmir's Role in Viksit Bharat
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's pivotal role in India's development journey. With comprehensive governance reforms and technology integration, the region is aligned with the Centre's vision. Initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi and SVAMITVA empower J-K's growth potential as a partner in 'Viksit Bharat.'
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to modernise the governance framework, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has thrown light on Jammu and Kashmir's transcendent potential to significantly contribute to India's development trajectory. At a national governance conference, he articulated how the Union Territory is poised to play a formidable role in the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative spearheaded by the Centre.
Singh underscored that ongoing governance reforms are effectively market aligning J-K with India's broader vision of inclusive and technology-enabled development. Major advancements include the implementation of the e-Office system, which slashes costs by eliminating the annual durbar move expenses, while also extending governance to remote areas, enhancing participation.
Further cementing J-K's role as a growth catalyst, Singh pointed to programs like Mission Karmayogi for capacity building and the SVAMITVA scheme granting rural landowners legal records. These initiatives, he said, demonstrate a commitment to metamorphose administrative mechanisms, ensuring transparency and cultivating J-K's capacity as a growth partner in national aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Asylum Reforms: Temporary Refugee Status and New Migration Routes
Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Advances Reforms Across Education, Finance, and Health Sectors
Tragedy in the Skies: Call for Justice and Safety Reforms
EPFO Recommends 8.25% Interest for FY26; Major Social Security Reforms and Digital Overhaul Approved at 239th CBT Meeting
EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms