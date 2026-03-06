Left Menu

Belarus' Prisoner Pardons: A Strategic Shift with the US

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 18 prisoners as part of warmer US relations. Most were convicted on politically charged extremism charges. This move follows a series of releases encouraged by the US, amid ongoing repression in Belarus. Over 1,140 political prisoners still remain jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:35 IST
Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued pardons for 18 prisoners, marking another development in his attempts to improve relations with the United States. The pardons involve 15 individuals previously convicted on extremism charges, considered politically motivated in many cases.

This act is the latest in a sequence of prisoner releases, supported by the US under President Donald Trump's administration. Lukashenko, who has been isolated from the West due to his contested 2020 reelection and subsequent crackdown on protests, has been working to restore ties with Washington.

Despite these recent gestures, repression persists in Belarus, with 1,140 political prisoners reportedly still detained. Meanwhile, more arrests continue, including those of cultural figures such as musician Aleh Khamenka and organizations like PEN Belarus being declared extremist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

