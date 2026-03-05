Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Starmer Navigates UK-US Relations Amid Middle East Crisis

Prime Minister Keir Starmer defends his initial reluctance to use British bases for U.S. operations in Iran, maintaining that the UK-US special relationship remains vital. Trump criticized Starmer, while the PM countered rising Middle Eastern tensions by deploying defense measures. Starmer also oversees evacuation efforts for citizens in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:17 IST
The "special relationship" between Britain and the United States remains intact, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, following criticisms from former President Donald Trump over UK hesitancy in supporting U.S. operations in Iran. Starmer initially withstood U.S. requests, only supporting joint intelligence operations after Iran's aggressive response.

Defending his decisions at a press conference, Starmer emphasized collaboration to safeguard both nations' interests. Despite Trump's rebukes and criticism from other regional allies, Starmer maintained that UK-US cooperation continued robustly at joint military bases, operating around-the-clock.

Amid increasing tensions, Starmer announced military reinforcements in the region, with deployments including a warship and fighter jets to counter Iranian threats. Additionally, in efforts to repatriate citizens, thousands of Britons returned home from conflict-affected areas, illustrating the complexities faced by the UK government in resolving the crisis.

