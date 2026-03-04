Saugata Roy Slams Modi's Silence on West Asia Amid US Relations
Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy criticizes Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, alleging silence on West Asia tensions to avoid displeasing US President Trump. Roy argues India's non-committal stance damages its diplomatic reputation, while BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya defends the government's approach, calling Roy's comments inappropriate.
Veteran Trinamool Congress MP, Saugata Roy, on Wednesday critiqued the Centre's handling of the escalating West Asia situation, particularly noting India's silence in the matter, which he claims is aimed at not offending US President Donald Trump.
Roy asserted that India's failure to take a stance harms its international diplomatic reputation, further accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of focusing on pleasing Trump rather than addressing critical foreign policy issues.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, countered Roy's remarks, stating that such criticisms are inappropriate at a time when the country should support its foreign policy. He urged Roy to concentrate on local issues within his party and state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
