National People's Party Expands with Over 200 New Members

Over 200 new members were inducted into the National People's Party at a meeting led by party president Conrad Sangma. The event focused on expanding the party's influence and commitment to inclusive development and good governance, with many young members joining to strengthen grassroots connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:08 IST
  • India

In a significant move to bolster its influence, the National People's Party welcomed over 200 new members at a consultative meeting held on Monday. Party president Conrad Sangma spearheaded the event, which underscored the party's focus on grassroots expansion and enhancing its presence in the state.

Leaders and party workers, including national vice-president Hemochandra Singh Irengbam and national general secretary Mmhonlumo Kikon, participated in the induction program. They highlighted the party's vision of inclusive development and people-centric leadership as key motivators for the new recruits.

The ceremony saw strong participation from the younger generation, as noted by state leader Singh, who expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming turnout and the renewed commitment to building a more progressive future for Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

