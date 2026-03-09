Left Menu

DMK vs BJP: The Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK president, criticized the BJP for trying to take over the state, promising no entry for the NDA. He highlighted welfare programs as key achievements and emphasized DMK's commitment to retaining power in upcoming elections despite BJP's maneuvers.

In a fiery speech, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin launched a strong critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to subdue the state with a 'saffron crowd' strategy.

Stalin vowed that his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), would not allow the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. Addressing an enthusiastic gathering, he alleged the BJP was slowly engulfing their AIADMK allies, rendering them ineffective.

Highlighting his administration's welfare achievements, Stalin assured constituents of continued dedication to progress, while casting the upcoming elections as a choice between Tamil Nadu and NDA influences, urging support for the DMK alliance.

