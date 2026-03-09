Left Menu

Hungarian Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Clash with Ukraine

Hungary has proposed to hold on to cash and gold seized from Ukrainian bank vehicles for two months amid an investigation. The move strains Hungary-Ukraine relations, with Kyiv accusing Budapest of state banditism. Hungary's Prime Minister seeks clarity on the origins of the assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:00 IST
The Hungarian government has proposed retaining cash and gold, seized from Ukrainian bank vehicles for 60 days during an investigation, escalating tensions with Ukraine. This development follows Hungary's holding of seven Ukrainians, and raises mutual accusations of misconduct.

Relations between the two nations have been fraught, attributable to Hungarian President Viktor Orban's close associations with Russia. The seizure involved $82 million in cash and gold, with Ukraine denouncing the move as illegitimate and accusing Hungary of pressuring Kyiv to renew halted oil shipments.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the act as state banditism, while Hungary seeks clarity on the assets' origin. The incident could influence Hungary's political landscape, with upcoming elections where Orban faces significant challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

