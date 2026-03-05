Congress Unveils Rajya Sabha Candidates Across Multiple States

On Thursday, the Congress party announced its slate of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, renominating sitting MPs Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam from Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The party, preparing for the biennial elections slated for March 16, also nominated Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana and Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh. Sharma currently leads the District Congress Committee of Kangra and is known to be closely aligned with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In Tamil Nadu, embracing an alliance with the ruling DMK, Congress fielded M Christopher Tilak, while Vem Narender Reddy, an ally of Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was selected for a second seat in Telangana. The AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal confirmed the candidatures approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.