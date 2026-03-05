Left Menu

Congress Unveils Rajya Sabha Candidates Across Multiple States

The Congress party has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, including sitting MPs Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam. New nominees include Karamvir Singh Boudh and Anurag Sharma. The selection reflects strategic alliances and party influence, with the election scheduled for March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:18 IST
Congress Unveils Rajya Sabha Candidates Across Multiple States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Congress party announced its slate of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, renominating sitting MPs Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam from Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The party, preparing for the biennial elections slated for March 16, also nominated Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana and Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh. Sharma currently leads the District Congress Committee of Kangra and is known to be closely aligned with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In Tamil Nadu, embracing an alliance with the ruling DMK, Congress fielded M Christopher Tilak, while Vem Narender Reddy, an ally of Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was selected for a second seat in Telangana. The AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal confirmed the candidatures approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

TRENDING

1
FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

 Global
3
Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

 India
4
World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026