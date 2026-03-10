Mamata Banerjee's Voter List Protest Paused as Hope Reemerges

In a significant turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has temporarily halted her protest against the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. This decision follows the Supreme Court's order to establish appellate tribunals aimed at addressing discrepancies in the state's voter list revisions.

The suspension of the dharna coincided with the conclusion of the Election Commission's two-day visit to West Bengal, where officials assessed the state's readiness for upcoming elections. Highlighting the arbitrary deletions from voter rolls, Banerjee expressed hope that the judicial intervention would rectify the issues faced by numerous citizens.

Echoing her commitment to justice, the TMC leader criticized the BJP-led central government for its policy decisions, including inflation in LPG prices, which she argued adversely affected various communities in the state. Banerjee assured continuous monitoring of developments in electoral procedures to safeguard voter rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)