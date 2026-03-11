Left Menu

Delhi Welcomes New Lieutenant Governor: Taranjit Singh Sandhu Takes Oath

Taranjit Singh Sandhu was installed as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in a ceremony at Lok Niwas. The event saw the participation of Delhi's Chief Minister and other notable figures. Sandhu, highlighting his connection to Delhi, emphasized collaborative efforts for the city's development.

Updated: 11-03-2026 17:21 IST
On Wednesday, Taranjit Singh Sandhu took the oath as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor at a formal ceremony held at Lok Niwas. The oath was administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance alongside other dignitaries.

During a press interaction after the ceremony, Sandhu, a former diplomat, expressed his deep connection to Delhi, describing it as his 'Karmbhumi'. He recounted his academic and professional journey in the city and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among various stakeholders to address the significant challenges facing the capital.

Sandhu, who follows Vinai Kumar Saxena in the role, paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and offered prayers at Rakabganj Gurudwara and Prachin Hanuman temple. Known for his extensive diplomatic experience with the United States, Sandhu's career includes positions in Washington, D.C., and the United Nations. He also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

